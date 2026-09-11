Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Critics accuse the group of nearly 60 House Democrats of fomenting racial strife with unfounded accusations seeking to reclassify what have been determined to be suicides.
Published:
Updated:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several other House Democrats are being accused of fomenting racial strife with a letter saying that dozens of reported suicides should be investigated as lynchings. Most of the victims were black men found hanging from trees.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several other House Democrats are being accused of fomenting racial strife with a letter saying that dozens of reported suicides should be investigated as lynchings. Most of the victims were black men found hanging from trees.
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