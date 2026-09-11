When we heard that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is asking President Trump for help against the Houthis, the first thought we had was, yes, why not. It is indeed in America’s interest to help a fight against a vicious Iran-backed terrorist militia that threatens global freedom of navigation. Then, though, we started wondering: Why are we arming to the teeth an Arabian kingdom if it needs American bombers to fight a war in the Saudis’ backyard?