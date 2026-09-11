Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
And why are we arming to the teeth an Arabian kingdom if it needs American bombers to fight a war in their own backyard?
When we heard that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is asking President Trump for help against the Houthis, the first thought we had was, yes, why not. It is indeed in America’s interest to help a fight against a vicious Iran-backed terrorist militia that threatens global freedom of navigation. Then, though, we started wondering: Why are we arming to the teeth an Arabian kingdom if it needs American bombers to fight a war in the Saudis’ backyard?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
When we heard that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is asking President Trump for help against the Houthis, the first thought we had was, yes, why not. It is indeed in America’s interest to help a fight against a vicious Iran-backed terrorist militia that threatens global freedom of navigation. Then, though, we started wondering: Why are we arming to the teeth an Arabian kingdom if it needs American bombers to fight a war in the Saudis’ backyard?
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