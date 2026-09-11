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The Queen of Crime has become one of the world’s biggest screen brands — Marvel in tweeds — even as the film and TV spin-offs bear scant resemblance to her work.
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On September 15, the day on which Agatha Christie was born 136 years ago, a new adaptation of her work will drop on BritBox. Yes, another one. This 6-part series features her detectives Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, the amateur secret service agents who appear in four Christie novels and have now been re-imagined as a hip young couple in 21st century London.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
On September 15, the day on which Agatha Christie was born 136 years ago, a new adaptation of her work will drop on BritBox. Yes, another one. This 6-part series features her detectives Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, the amateur secret service agents who appear in four Christie novels and have now been re-imagined as a hip young couple in 21st century London.
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