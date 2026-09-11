Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A judge orders New York’s attorney general to detail her ‘preservation practices’ for evidence collected in the case.
Published:
Updated:
A new argument is emerging in President Trump’s effort to dismiss the fraud verdict against him secured by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James — and it centers on testimony from the disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A new argument is emerging in President Trump’s effort to dismiss the fraud verdict against him secured by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James — and it centers on testimony from the disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen.
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