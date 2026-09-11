Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A hilarious, heart-pounding Korean sci-fi thriller.
What might the Korean term be for “rip-snorter?” That’s what writer-and-director Na Hong-jin has delivered with “Hope,” a science fiction thriller that careens into action in its opening moments and maintains an exhilarating pace for two-and-a-half hours. Actually, make that almost two-and-a-half hours. The story gets muzzy as it reaches the conclusion and then shifts emphasis altogether. Is Mr. Na responsible for the detour or was it foisted upon him by the folks bankrolling the project?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
What might the Korean term be for “rip-snorter?” That’s what writer-and-director Na Hong-jin has delivered with “Hope,” a science fiction thriller that careens into action in its opening moments and maintains an exhilarating pace for two-and-a-half hours. Actually, make that almost two-and-a-half hours. The story gets muzzy as it reaches the conclusion and then shifts emphasis altogether. Is Mr. Na responsible for the detour or was it foisted upon him by the folks bankrolling the project?
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