What might the Korean term be for “rip-snorter?” That’s what writer-and-director Na Hong-jin has delivered with “Hope,” a science fiction thriller that careens into action in its opening moments and maintains an exhilarating pace for two-and-a-half hours. Actually, make that almost two-and-a-half hours. The story gets muzzy as it reaches the conclusion and then shifts emphasis altogether. Is Mr. Na responsible for the detour or was it foisted upon him by the folks bankrolling the project?