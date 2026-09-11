Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Fighters with the Iran-backed insurgents are reported to have landed on Perma in the middle of the narrow Bab al-Mandeb, threatening the main remaining outlet for Saudi oil.
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Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are reported Friday to have completed their drive down the east coast of the Red Sea and reached an island in the center of the 16-mile-wide Bab al-Mandeb strait, threatening Saudi oil exports and giving Iran added leverage in future negotiations with the United States.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are reported Friday to have completed their drive down the east coast of the Red Sea and reached an island in the center of the 16-mile-wide Bab al-Mandeb strait, threatening Saudi oil exports and giving Iran added leverage in future negotiations with the United States.
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