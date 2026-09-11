Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Members of the SS United States warn there may only be weeks left to save the legendary ocean liner from being sunk to form an artificial reef.
Published:
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The SS United States Preservation Foundation is warning that there are just weeks left to save the luxury liner that its designer once said of its rivals that they “can’t set her afire, can’t sink her and can’t catch her.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The SS United States Preservation Foundation is warning that there are just weeks left to save the luxury liner that its designer once said of its rivals that they “can’t set her afire, can’t sink her and can’t catch her.”
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