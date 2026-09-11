Paging Paris. Allo Allo . . .That’s our reaction to the silence of Marine Le Pen after the electoral win pulled off by the Alternative for Germany Sunday at Saxony-Anhalt. The quiet is all the stranger because both the AfD and Madame Le Pen’s National Rally appear to be cut from the same rightist cloth. A leader of the AfD, Beatrix von Storch, told our A.R. Hoffman last year that she and Madame Le Pen were “on the same team.” Do the French feel the same way?