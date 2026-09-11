Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Europe’s rightists are conspicuously silent about the party rising to power in Germany.
Published:
Updated:
Paging Paris. Allo Allo . . .That’s our reaction to the silence of Marine Le Pen after the electoral win pulled off by the Alternative for Germany Sunday at Saxony-Anhalt. The quiet is all the stranger because both the AfD and Madame Le Pen’s National Rally appear to be cut from the same rightist cloth. A leader of the AfD, Beatrix von Storch, told our A.R. Hoffman last year that she and Madame Le Pen were “on the same team.” Do the French feel the same way?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Paging Paris. Allo Allo . . .That’s our reaction to the silence of Marine Le Pen after the electoral win pulled off by the Alternative for Germany Sunday at Saxony-Anhalt. The quiet is all the stranger because both the AfD and Madame Le Pen’s National Rally appear to be cut from the same rightist cloth. A leader of the AfD, Beatrix von Storch, told our A.R. Hoffman last year that she and Madame Le Pen were “on the same team.” Do the French feel the same way?
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