Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
And the polls are tightening in the race for governor.
Tightening polls in the New York gubernatorial race suggest that the GOP challenger, Bruce Blakeman, is making headway among voters against the Democratic incumbent, Kathy Hochul. A recent survey conducted for Mr. Blakeman’s campaign finds the Republican just four points behind Mrs. Hochul. The results, pollster John McLaughlin reckons, suggest that “New York voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the state.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Tightening polls in the New York gubernatorial race suggest that the GOP challenger, Bruce Blakeman, is making headway among voters against the Democratic incumbent, Kathy Hochul. A recent survey conducted for Mr. Blakeman’s campaign finds the Republican just four points behind Mrs. Hochul. The results, pollster John McLaughlin reckons, suggest that “New York voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the state.”
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