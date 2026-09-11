Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The commerce secretary says the federal government would ‘earn’ the funds to pay.
With questions swirling about how President Trump plans to make good on his promise of sending $5,000 “dividend” checks to every adult citizen in America if Republicans hold on to control of Congress, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the money to pay for the checks would not come from American taxpayers’ pockets.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
With questions swirling about how President Trump plans to make good on his promise of sending $5,000 “dividend” checks to every adult citizen in America if Republicans hold on to control of Congress, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the money to pay for the checks would not come from American taxpayers’ pockets.
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