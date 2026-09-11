Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Ed Miliband’s playbook is to turn his far-left ideology into policy.
It takes a special kind of zealotry to look at 22 Arab states across the Middle East, all of which are authoritarian and most of which harbor jihadism, and conclude that the root of the problem is the sole stable democracy in the region.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
It takes a special kind of zealotry to look at 22 Arab states across the Middle East, all of which are authoritarian and most of which harbor jihadism, and conclude that the root of the problem is the sole stable democracy in the region.
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