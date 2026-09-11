Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Experts warn that the reaction to the Lindsay Clancy case could push doctors toward defensive medicine and scare the most vulnerable new mothers into silence instead of care.
A Plymouth County jury spent seven days locked in a room, trying to decide whether Lindsay Clancy was guilty of murdering her three children or whether the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother was instead in the throes of postpartum psychosis. Eleven jurors opted for not guilty while one held out, forcing Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial earlier this month.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A Plymouth County jury spent seven days locked in a room, trying to decide whether Lindsay Clancy was guilty of murdering her three children or whether the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother was instead in the throes of postpartum psychosis. Eleven jurors opted for not guilty while one held out, forcing Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial earlier this month.
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