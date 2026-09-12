Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A deal negotiated by Rubio and Hegseth hands the American military a financial stake in 65 billion barrels of crude — while leaving a remnant of Chavista in power.
Published:
Updated:
Eight months ago, American forces hauled Nicolás Maduro out of Venezuela in handcuffs. Last month, the reward for that operation came into view: control of one of the largest untapped oil fortunes on Earth. Today, that pact is in force, signed by Mr. Maduro’s longtime deputy.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Eight months ago, American forces hauled Nicolás Maduro out of Venezuela in handcuffs. Last month, the reward for that operation came into view: control of one of the largest untapped oil fortunes on Earth. Today, that pact is in force, signed by Mr. Maduro’s longtime deputy.
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