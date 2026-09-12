Either Chancellor Friedrich Merz is a gifted actor, or he truly didn’t see the shellacking of his party coming in Sunday’s Saxony-Anhalt state election. Alternative für Deutschland took nearly 44 percent of the vote, finishing more than 25 points ahead of Mr. Merz’s Christian Democratic Union, which collapsed to its worst state result in the party’s postwar history. Mr. Merz called the defeat a shock that shook his party “to its very foundations.”