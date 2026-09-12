Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The federal government’s spending is threatening American economic and military strength.
Published:
Updated:
The United States Treasury Department confirmed this month that the nation’s gross national debt has crossed $40 trillion for the first time in history, months earlier than forecasters had expected. The figure, reported at $40.047 trillion as of August 19, reflects a debt load that has more than doubled since January 2017, when the total stood at just under $20 trillion.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The United States Treasury Department confirmed this month that the nation’s gross national debt has crossed $40 trillion for the first time in history, months earlier than forecasters had expected. The figure, reported at $40.047 trillion as of August 19, reflects a debt load that has more than doubled since January 2017, when the total stood at just under $20 trillion.
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