Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Veteran appellate litigator Jeff Fisher insists that his client deserves a new trial despite ‘public hysteria.’
Published:
Updated:
The appeal to the Supreme Court lodged by the fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried aims to persuade the justices that he was “deprived of a fair trial,” the mogul’s lawyer, famed Supreme Court litigator Jeffrey Fisher, tells The New York Sun in an exclusive interview.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The appeal to the Supreme Court lodged by the fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried aims to persuade the justices that he was “deprived of a fair trial,” the mogul’s lawyer, famed Supreme Court litigator Jeffrey Fisher, tells The New York Sun in an exclusive interview.
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