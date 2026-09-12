Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘The benefits will only be achieved if we build the technology in the right way,’ Dario Amodei says.
Published:
Updated:
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is urging artificial intelligence companies to deliberately slow the pace of AI development, arguing that safety measures can’t keep up with how quickly the technology is advancing. His two main rivals in the AI race, Sam Altman and Elon Musk, agreed with his assessment on Saturday.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is urging artificial intelligence companies to deliberately slow the pace of AI development, arguing that safety measures can’t keep up with how quickly the technology is advancing. His two main rivals in the AI race, Sam Altman and Elon Musk, agreed with his assessment on Saturday.
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