Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Dr. Uju Anya Rush posted her inflammatory comments after her previous criticism of Rush Limbaugh resurfaced.
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Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh is reviewing recent social media posts by Nigerian-born academic Dr. Uju Anya, calling the remarks “hostile and threatening” following intense backlash.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh is reviewing recent social media posts by Nigerian-born academic Dr. Uju Anya, calling the remarks “hostile and threatening” following intense backlash.
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