Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
While aspects of Oliver Stone’s musical biopic now play like a bad acid trip, the late Val Kilmer uncannily inhabits Jim Morrison.
Watching Oliver Stone’s “The Doors” movie in middle age is painful. The music and Val Kilmer’s acting are phenomenal. The film, though, feels like being stuck in a bad acid trip, replete with tiresome tropes like the virtuous and wise Native American and the desert as locus of self-actualization.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Watching Oliver Stone’s “The Doors” movie in middle age is painful. The music and Val Kilmer’s acting are phenomenal. The film, though, feels like being stuck in a bad acid trip, replete with tiresome tropes like the virtuous and wise Native American and the desert as locus of self-actualization.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime