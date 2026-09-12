Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
According to a new biography, Jack Cole was Broadway and Hollywood’s greatest choreographer, yet he is unfairly overlooked today.
‘Jazzed: Jack Cole and Twentieth-Century American Dance’
By Debra Levine
University Press of Kentucky, 384 pages
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Jazzed: Jack Cole and Twentieth-Century American Dance’
By Debra Levine
University Press of Kentucky, 384 pages
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