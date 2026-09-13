Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is,’ the Republican gubernatorial candidate and congressman, Tom Tiffany, says
Published:
Updated:
A Republican gubernatorial candidate and congressman, Tom Tiffany, swam away from a submerging aircraft Saturday night after the small plane he was traveling in lost power and made an emergency landing on Lake Wausau in central Wisconsin.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
A Republican gubernatorial candidate and congressman, Tom Tiffany, swam away from a submerging aircraft Saturday night after the small plane he was traveling in lost power and made an emergency landing on Lake Wausau in central Wisconsin.
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