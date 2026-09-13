Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Two days after President Trump called for the early reunification of Ireland, the leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will be meeting Monday to call for independence referenda in their territories.
Published:
Updated:
The leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will gather Monday in the Welsh city of Cardiff to call for the effective breakup of the United Kingdom, creating a fresh headache for Britain’s prime minister, Andy Burnham, just hours after President Trump proposed an early reunification of Ireland.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
The leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will gather Monday in the Welsh city of Cardiff to call for the effective breakup of the United Kingdom, creating a fresh headache for Britain’s prime minister, Andy Burnham, just hours after President Trump proposed an early reunification of Ireland.
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