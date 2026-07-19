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The New York Sun
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China Bids for Global AI Leadership With Breakthrough Model, Third World Outreach

Speaking at a conference at Shanghai, Xi Jinping said AI ‘should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, shakes hands with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on July 16, 2026, ahead of the World AI Conference at Shanghai.
China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, shakes hands with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on July 16, 2026, ahead of the World AI Conference at Shanghai. Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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