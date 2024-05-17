Circling Back on Wildwood — a Historic Event for Trump

The only one who beat his record was FDR — who spoke to 120,000 at Sea Girt and went on to a landslide.

Let me circle back to President Trump’s rally on the beach at Wildwood, New Jersey last Saturday. I believe this was an historic event.

Just doing some homework, the only political rally on record here in America larger than Trump’s at Wildwood was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s at Sea Girt, New Jersey in 1932 — where 120,000 people turned out.

That was 92 years ago and was the handwriting on the wall for a massive victory for FDR. So, Mr. Trump scored a historic second.

It’s a huge deal that changes the dynamics of the entire presidential race.

Is the Wildwood rally the handwriting on the wall for Mr. Trump? Michael Goodwin writes in the New York Post that the 2024 race is now his to lose.

Even the Wall Street Journal editorial page, no fan of Mr. Trump’s, writes, “Joe Biden goes from the basement to denial, polls show him behind Trump, and he won’t come back unless he admits the problem.”

Mr. Trump is polling well ahead in Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia. The Great Lakes states are up for grabs.

Mr. Goodwin points to the leftist Brookings Institution’s analysis that shows Mr. Biden is hemorrhaging support among Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters, including among college-educated members of those groups.

And Mr. Goodwin points to key issue factors that we’ve been talking about for many months.

Mr. Trump has huge polling leads on the economy and inflation, on Mr. Biden’s open border catastrophe, and the chaos at home with the anti-Semitic demonstrations and also the wars in Ukraine and Israel and Gaza.

The world has turned chaotic under Mr. Biden. Back, though, to Wildwood, New Jersey. The 100,000-strong turnout for Mr. Trump freaked out Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party.

Radio broadcaster Mark Simone pointed out that, after witnessing the Wildwood shock, Mr. Biden suddenly comes out with a phony tough-guy video — edited with five cuts in 13 seconds — that he would debate Mr. Trump twice, in June and September.

There’s a link between Wildwood shock and Mr. Biden suddenly accepting debates.

Both Mark Simone and Steve Forbes believe that if Mr. Biden flunks the June 27 debate — even with all his wimpy guardrail conditions that it has to be CNN, no audience, etc., etc. — then the party kingpins will replace him at the Democratic National Convention on August 19 at Chicago.

So, Wildwood shock has completely rattled Mr. Biden and the Democratic bigwigs.

Wildwood changed the game. Mr. Trump has Mr. Biden on the run.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.