Democrats Are Digging Their Political Graves — and Trump Is Selling Them the Shovel

They are gnashing their teeth at the president’s flurry of new successes.

While Democrats are busy defending criminal gang members and terrorists from Tren De Aragua and MS-13, President Trump is putting on a command performance in the Middle East.

In a blockbuster speech yesterday at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mr. Trump said this: “Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos.”

Then, he urged the Saudis to join the Abraham Accords, telling them: “It’s my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream, that Saudi Arabia — a place I have such respect for — will soon be joining the Abraham Accords… You will be greatly honoring me and you will be greatly honoring all those people that have fought so hard for the Middle East.”

Then, he stunned the audience and drew a standing ovation by announcing that he’s lifting American sanctions on Syria.

Today, he met with the Syrian president, the first time an American president has done so in 25 years.

In between all of this, Mr. Trump has probably raised something around $2 trillion of investment from the Saudis and the Qataris.

Yet he also made it clear that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon.

Let me quote: “Iran can have a much brighter future — but we will never allow them to threaten America and our allies with terrorism or a nuclear attack. The time is right now for them to choose.”

Plus, all that money Mr. Trump is raising to invest in the U.S. will be the beneficiary of the lowest taxes and regulations of any major country in the world.

That’s because another Trump success is the big, beautiful tax cut bill that just passed the House Ways and Means Committee under the excellent stewardship of its chairman, Congressman Jason Smith.

Not only his tax policies — but a number of trade and tariff deals, rock-bottom consumer inflation, a resilient economy, and a huge rebound in the stock market.

Democrats thought they could pound Mr. Trump with tariffs, but he has turned the tables on them with his adroit dealmaking.

And, as mentioned before, Democrats backing criminals and gangsters in their crusade to stop deportations are digging a deeper and deeper political grave for themselves.

And Mr. Trump is selling them the shovel.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.