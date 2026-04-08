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The New York Sun
Politics

Democrats in Wisconsin Dominate State Supreme Court Race, Doubling Margin of Victory in Last Year’s Contest

In more good news for the opposition party, the Democratic candidate to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene overperformed by more than 20 points.

Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice-elect Chris Taylor, right, hugs state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jill J. Karofsky on April 7, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice-elect Chris Taylor, right, hugs state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jill J. Karofsky on April 7, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. Owen Ziliak/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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