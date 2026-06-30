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The New York Sun
Justice

District Judge in Mangione’s Federal Case To Send Qualifying Questionnaire to 800 Prospective Jurors

Concern about bias in the highly public case has District Judge Marget Garnett keeping a tight lid on which questions from defense and prosecutorial teams will make the final cut in the jury selection process.

Luigi Mangione is escorted into Manhattan state court at New York on September 16, 2025.
Luigi Mangione is escorted into Manhattan state court at New York on September 16, 2025. Seth Wenig/AP
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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