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The New York Sun
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Welcome to Washington: Is Bernie’s Revolution Finally Here?

The senator from Vermont looks likely to soon step off of the stage. His movement will live on.

Senator Bernie Sanders on Capitol Hill, May 14, 2025.
Senator Bernie Sanders on Capitol Hill, May 14, 2025. Samuel Corum/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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