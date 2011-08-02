The New York Sun

Join
National

Gabrielle Giffords’ Return

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Gabrielle Giffords’ Return
Gabrielle Giffords’ Return

With all the talk about how the American democracy is cynical and broken, what is the world going to make of the events on the floor of the House of Representatives this evening, when, in the midst of the passage of the breakthrough on the debt ceiling, Gabrielle Giffords returned? It is hard to recall many moments more dramatic. In the midst of the roll call of the vote in the House, the lower chamber was suddenly swept by applause, tentatively at first, then with growing fervor, as House members, one by one, then in groups, grapsed that the Congresswoman of Arizona was entering the chamber.

It was the first time Mrs. Giffords had entered the House chamber since she’d been shot, and nearly killed, on that terrible day in January at Tuscon. Eventually the cameras found Mrs. Giffords, looking trimmer and weaker than before but undeniably alert and cheerful as she traded hugs and smiles. Her office put out a statement that said she hadn’t wanted to risk not being there if needed to be the vote that might have saved the country from default. No matter how one felt about the deal on debt (it passed with a bipartisan majority), it was an astonishing, uplifting moment in a Congress that is all too tarnished. We’d like to think of it as a reminder of how much America’s democracy means to all of us.

Gabrielle Giffords’ Return
Gabrielle Giffords’ Return

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use