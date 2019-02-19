NYSun.com Is Back

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun is happy to report that our Web site is back in operation, after being down for about 24 hours due to what our hosting service referred to as an “unexpected event related to storage controllers.” This kind of thing was never a problem when our presses were powered by horses trudging around on a circular track. Please know that the editor spent this down time berating the internet technology consultant only to discover that the consultant was entirely innocent and the problem lay with “YEON001 (Virtual Server – 16 core, 32GB RAM, 495 GB SAN).” This gimcrack, we are informed, has been restored, and we have in respect of CloudStack Public Cloud storage connectivity issues an official notice to the effect that the “platform has fully recovered.”