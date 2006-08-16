Babies Named For Hezbollah
Six Palestinian Arab women in hospital in Gaza City have named their newborn babies after the Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah. About half a dozen more named their babies Hezbollah, Beirut, or Promise — after the name of Hezbollah’s military campaign.