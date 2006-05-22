Montenegro Votes To Go Its Own Way

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PODGORICA, Serbia-Montenegro – The leader of Montenegro’s anti-independence faction refused to concede defeat yesterday after a referendum in which an independent monitoring group said voters favored secession from the republic’s union with much larger Serbia.

Predrag Bulatovic said results had to be confirmed by the state referendum commission. “An arbitrary estimate by a monitoring group must not and cannot destabilize Montenegro,” he said.

The Center for Monitoring said 56% of voters opted for independence for their small Balkan republic, one point above the threshold that the European Union said was needed to make secession valid.