Montenegro Votes To Go Its Own Way

PODGORICA, Serbia-Montenegro – The leader of Montenegro’s anti-independence faction refused to concede defeat yesterday after a referendum in which an independent monitoring group said voters favored secession from the republic’s union with much larger Serbia.

Predrag Bulatovic said results had to be confirmed by the state referendum commission. “An arbitrary estimate by a monitoring group must not and cannot destabilize Montenegro,” he said.

The Center for Monitoring said 56% of voters opted for independence for their small Balkan republic, one point above the threshold that the European Union said was needed to make secession valid.

