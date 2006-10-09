The New York Sun

Join
National

Olmert Signals Possible Political Shift to the Right

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TIM BUTCHER
TIM BUTCHER

JERUSALEM — Israel’s beleaguered leader, Prime Minister Olmert, has confessed to approaching a right-wing secular party as a possible coalition partner.

With his current coalition under threat, Mr. Olmert, who won the general election in March at the head of the centrist Kadima party, has put out feelers to Avigdor Lieberman, who is the leader of Yisrael Beitenu — meaning “Israel Our Home.” The move indicates that Israel’s dalliance with centrism will end soon.

The two leaders met on Friday to discuss preliminary issues and, while no final agreement has been made, Mr. Lieberman was bullish about the chances of a deal. Mr. Lieberman’s party surprised many political pundits when it won 11 seats in March with an uncompromisingly anti-Arab electoral message that included a commitment to redraw Israel’s borders to exclude large Arab-Israeli towns.

Any deal with Mr. Lieberman would sound the death knell for Mr. Olmert’s plan to withdraw from part of the occupied West Bank.

TIM BUTCHER
TIM BUTCHER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use