Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
For 471 days, Emily Damari concealed the details of her sexuality from her captors; now the newlyweds are openly celebrating their new chapter.
A former Hamas hostage, Emily Damari, married her partner, Danielle Amit, an Israeli food influencer, less than two years after her release from captivity.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A former Hamas hostage, Emily Damari, married her partner, Danielle Amit, an Israeli food influencer, less than two years after her release from captivity.
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