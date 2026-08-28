A comedy written and directed by Macon Blair, “Idiots,” is an amiable and engaging road movie that recalls any number of precedents including O. Henry’s homespun morality tales, the backwoods gothic of William Faulkner, and the hard-boiled cynicism of Sam Fuller. You could throw the Coen Brothers into this melange, but Mr. Blair is, as a filmmaker, less brittle in his affectations. The guy’s got a heart: “Idiots” is a warm movie. It’s outrageous and scatalogical without being gratuitous, stupid, or mean.