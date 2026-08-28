Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
America’s ambassador to Belgium had criticized Ghent University for suspending Nathan Cofnas.
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An American academic who was suspended from Belgium’s Ghent University after accusing the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday of plagiarism and embellishing his biography is thanking the American ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, for helping him to be reinstated.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
An American academic who was suspended from Belgium’s Ghent University after accusing the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday of plagiarism and embellishing his biography is thanking the American ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, for helping him to be reinstated.
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