Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Billy Crystal, Rosamund Pike, Aaron Sorkin, and Hayley Atwell will soon be returning to the Great White Way, as well as a musical celebration of the late queen of country.
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Autumn is upon us, which means an increasing number of high-profile productions are set to open on Broadway in the months ahead. As is typically the case, they’ll include an assortment of new works, revivals, and transfers, as well as beloved troupers and at least a sprinkling of film and TV stars – not that those two categories are always mutually exclusive.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Autumn is upon us, which means an increasing number of high-profile productions are set to open on Broadway in the months ahead. As is typically the case, they’ll include an assortment of new works, revivals, and transfers, as well as beloved troupers and at least a sprinkling of film and TV stars – not that those two categories are always mutually exclusive.
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