Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The two national figures lay out their opposing views in a series of social media posts.
Published:
Updated:
The highly charged debate over the safety of vaccines, the use of aborted fetal tissues in producing them, and the Trump administration’s responsibility for a spike in previously culled diseases was on full display this week during an intense online exchange between Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Governor Josh Shapiro, whose state of Pennsylvania is in the midst of a measles outbreak that has been blamed for two deaths.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The highly charged debate over the safety of vaccines, the use of aborted fetal tissues in producing them, and the Trump administration’s responsibility for a spike in previously culled diseases was on full display this week during an intense online exchange between Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Governor Josh Shapiro, whose state of Pennsylvania is in the midst of a measles outbreak that has been blamed for two deaths.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.