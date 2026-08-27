Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
As the prime minister weighs a trade ban on Judean and Samarian products, American laws punish entities that boycott the Jewish state.
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As Prime Minister Andy Burnham threatens sanctions against Israel, his Labour allies warn that such a move would damage Britain’s special relations with America as well as incite Israeli countermeasures.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
As Prime Minister Andy Burnham threatens sanctions against Israel, his Labour allies warn that such a move would damage Britain’s special relations with America as well as incite Israeli countermeasures.
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