Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The governor of Texas says he doesn’t trust the governor of Minnesota.
Is Texas becoming a “sanctuary state for violent criminals”? That’s the overheated accusation leveled by Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, in the extradition dispute over an ICE officer charged with wounding an immigrant at Minneapolis. The North Star State is demanding that Texas authorities turn over the officer, Christian Castro. Yet Governor Greg Abbott of the Lone Star State says he is weighing whether Governor Tim Walz’s extradition request is valid.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Is Texas becoming a “sanctuary state for violent criminals”? That’s the overheated accusation leveled by Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, in the extradition dispute over an ICE officer charged with wounding an immigrant at Minneapolis. The North Star State is demanding that Texas authorities turn over the officer, Christian Castro. Yet Governor Greg Abbott of the Lone Star State says he is weighing whether Governor Tim Walz’s extradition request is valid.
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