Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president says he has been thinking about trying to change the name of the lake for a ‘long time,’ and ‘all we need’ next is to rename an ocean.
Amid the escalating trade war with Canada, President Trump is directing the federal government to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Amid the escalating trade war with Canada, President Trump is directing the federal government to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”
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