Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The lawmaker appoints a trio of pro-Israel solons to influential posts — and the party’s anti-Israel left explodes.
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Is there a place for pro-Israel Democrats in the party’s positions of power? That is the question that surfaces amid the brouhaha over the appointment by the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, of lawmakers Jared Moskowitz, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Wesley Bell to a foreign affairs committee. Mr. Moskowitz will be the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee for the Middle East and North Africa. All of this once would have been routine.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Is there a place for pro-Israel Democrats in the party’s positions of power? That is the question that surfaces amid the brouhaha over the appointment by the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, of lawmakers Jared Moskowitz, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Wesley Bell to a foreign affairs committee. Mr. Moskowitz will be the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee for the Middle East and North Africa. All of this once would have been routine.
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