Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
With Trump urging Europe to take the lead on its security, Russia’s stretched military tests NATO’s resolve by increasingly dabbling in irregular warfare.
Leaders in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Baltic countries are on alert amid escalating tensions with Russia following a summer of low-grade aggression in Europe that could turn hot if Vladimir Putin decides to challenge NATO’s recalibrating alliance.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Leaders in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Baltic countries are on alert amid escalating tensions with Russia following a summer of low-grade aggression in Europe that could turn hot if Vladimir Putin decides to challenge NATO’s recalibrating alliance.
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