Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘Refusing to call it an act of terrorism dishonours the victims, their families, the survivors, and the first responders who witnessed the horrors of that day,’ one member of Parliament wrote.
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TORONTO — Conservative politicians and commentators in Canada are slamming the national broadcaster over a recent memo warning staff not to use the words “terrorist” or “terrorism” without attribution when reporting on the coming 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
TORONTO — Conservative politicians and commentators in Canada are slamming the national broadcaster over a recent memo warning staff not to use the words “terrorist” or “terrorism” without attribution when reporting on the coming 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
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