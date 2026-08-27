Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
In response to Trump’s barbs over the dominion’s sovereignty, a nation that lauds its comedians loses its sense of humor.
America and Canada are trading tariffs and barbs, hurting citizens on both sides of the border. A return to the acrimonious mood characterizing the period between the War of 1812 and World War I is looming unless Americans understand — and Canadians confront — the insecurity and nationalism north of the 49th parallel.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
America and Canada are trading tariffs and barbs, hurting citizens on both sides of the border. A return to the acrimonious mood characterizing the period between the War of 1812 and World War I is looming unless Americans understand — and Canadians confront — the insecurity and nationalism north of the 49th parallel.
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