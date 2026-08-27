Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A sign on the box says that ‘only Dolly will know its melody and content until 2046.’
Fans are mourning the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, but they can look forward to one final song release from her — they just have to wait 20 years.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Fans are mourning the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, but they can look forward to one final song release from her — they just have to wait 20 years.
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