Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Stripped of its off-road purpose, the $1.16 million package becomes a powerful and expensive Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Marc Philipp Gemballa started with a great idea. The Porsche 959 took the bones of the 911 and turned them into a road-to-rally supercar, so why not take a current-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and give it the same treatment?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Marc Philipp Gemballa started with a great idea. The Porsche 959 took the bones of the 911 and turned them into a road-to-rally supercar, so why not take a current-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and give it the same treatment?
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