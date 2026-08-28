Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘The regime intends to settle scores the only way the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism knows how,’ a Tehran watcher tells The New York Sun.
Published:
Updated:
The Islamic Republic of Iran does not live by Cosa Nostra’s unwritten rule against targeting wives and children. On the contrary, it is openly threatening to kill Barron and Melania Trump and plotting to assassinate the Israeli prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The Islamic Republic of Iran does not live by Cosa Nostra’s unwritten rule against targeting wives and children. On the contrary, it is openly threatening to kill Barron and Melania Trump and plotting to assassinate the Israeli prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu.
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