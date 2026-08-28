Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The junior justice solidifies her place at the high court’s leftmost flank.
Published:
Updated:
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s condemnation of the Supreme Court’s decision to lift a block on the Trump administration’s mail-in-voting executive order, signed in March, as a “Kafkaesque nightmare” is all the more stark because not a single other justice joined her.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s condemnation of the Supreme Court’s decision to lift a block on the Trump administration’s mail-in-voting executive order, signed in March, as a “Kafkaesque nightmare” is all the more stark because not a single other justice joined her.
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