Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Last Frontier’s muddled system ‘should be nowhere near anything as consequential as a Senate election,’ one analyst avers.
Published:
Updated:
Confusion in Alaska’s Senate election is boosting a ballot measure to repeal the state’s ranked-choice voting system. At the center of the alleged shenanigans are the incumbent, Senator Daniel Scott Sullivan, and a fellow Republican, Daniel James Sullivan, Jr. It’s the latter’s candidacy that Democrats hope tilts the race — and Senate — in their favor.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Confusion in Alaska’s Senate election is boosting a ballot measure to repeal the state’s ranked-choice voting system. At the center of the alleged shenanigans are the incumbent, Senator Daniel Scott Sullivan, and a fellow Republican, Daniel James Sullivan, Jr. It’s the latter’s candidacy that Democrats hope tilts the race — and Senate — in their favor.
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